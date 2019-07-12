Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Femia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Femia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Femia Obituary
Dorothy (Mahoney) Femia, 92 of Framingham passed away Tuesday July 9th 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Joseph Femia who died in 2014. Dorothy was born and raised in Framingham. She was a active member of both Callahan and Ashland senior centers also the Catholic Daughters of America. She is survived by four children: Mark & Louann Femia of Bowling Green Ohio - Paul & Jayne Femia of Southborough, Gale Femia of Framingham - Michael Femia of Hopkinton. Two grandchildren - two great grandchildren - one brother John Mahoney of Dennis Ma Funeral Services will be celebrated Monday July 15th 2019 at 10:00 am at Saint Stephens Church 221 Concord St Framingham Ma. followed by burial in ST. Stephens cemetery Fenwick St. Framingham. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to (Hospice) 75 Sylvan St. #B102, Danvers, Ma 01923.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.