Dorothy (Mahoney) Femia, 92 of Framingham passed away Tuesday July 9th 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Joseph Femia who died in 2014. Dorothy was born and raised in Framingham. She was a active member of both Callahan and Ashland senior centers also the Catholic Daughters of America. She is survived by four children: Mark & Louann Femia of Bowling Green Ohio - Paul & Jayne Femia of Southborough, Gale Femia of Framingham - Michael Femia of Hopkinton. Two grandchildren - two great grandchildren - one brother John Mahoney of Dennis Ma Funeral Services will be celebrated Monday July 15th 2019 at 10:00 am at Saint Stephens Church 221 Concord St Framingham Ma. followed by burial in ST. Stephens cemetery Fenwick St. Framingham. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to (Hospice) 75 Sylvan St. #B102, Danvers, Ma 01923.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 12, 2019