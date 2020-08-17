Dorothy Grote

Dorothy Purdas Grote, 89, a longtime resident of Marlborough, MA passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Bob Grote and son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Donna Grote. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Grote and her partner, Karen Malatesta of Georgetown, her three grandchildren, Leah Albertini and her wife Andria of Hudson, Nick Grote and his wife Shannon of West Boylston, Chrissy Grote of Clinton, two great grandchildren, Camryn Marie and Jameson Earle, as well as her nephew Robert Johnson and his wife Kathy and nieces Patty and Susan Nawrocki. Dot grew up in Marlborough, MA. She attended Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing and graduated with a BS in Nursing. Dot and Bob were married in 1952. Bobs career in the Air Force took them to many different places and they lived in Hawaii where Cindy was born and in New York where Steve was born. Dot worked at the local hospitals in these places and later when they returned to Marlborough, she settled into her 35-year career as an OR Nurse at Marlborough Hospital. Dot was a proud member of Marlboroughs Greek community and The Greek Orthodox church. Dot loved cooking for her family especially traditional Greek dishes. During retirement years Dot and Bob traveled frequently. They enjoyed cruises and spent winters in Aruba and summers at the beach in Wells, Maine. Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Dots name to the Massachusetts Nursing Association at www.massnurses.org