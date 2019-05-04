|
|
Dorothy Isabella (Webster) Wenning died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, April 26, 2019 following a recent stroke. A resident of Johns Creek, GA, Dee was born in Framingham on March 8, 1939 and was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel G. and Anna (MacInnes) Webster of Saxonville, sister Martha Harnett of Waltham, and her devoted husband of 35 years, Robert E. Wenning, Jr., formerly of Wellesley. Dees greatest joys in life were her love for the Lord and her family, who recently gathered in Georgia to celebrate her 80th birthday. She is survived by her brother, David Webster of Osterville, MA; her son, Scott and his wife, Nancy of Dallas, TX; her daughter, Karen of Roswell, GA; her son, Christian of Johns Creek, GA, as well as a loving legacy of eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service celebrating Dees life will be held at Perimeter Church in Johns Creek, GA at 11:00 AM on May 31, 2019, with interment to follow in mid-June at Edwards Cemetery in Saxonville. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her name to the Global Outreach Mission at Perimeter Church (www.perimeter.org).
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 4, 2019