Dorothy "Dot" J. (Cook) Evers, 92, died Thursday October 29. Beloved wife of 63 years of the late Herman "Leo" Evers. Loving mother of Robert (Staci), Gary, Mark (Louise), Cathleen (the late Eric) Johnson and Matthew (Bridget). Fond grandmother of Christopher (Nina), Robert Jr, the late Brian, Alison, Patrick and Conor. Beloved great grandmother of Grace, Sofia and Christopher. Dorothy was born in Somerville, the daughter of the late Eldridge and Margaret (Dolan) Cook. Dorothy is survived by her sister Ann (Gene) Parini of Leesburg, FL. She was predeceased by her brother Walter Cook, sister Marjorie Krea, sister June Collins and brother Richard Cook. Dorothy graduated from Woburn High School and received her nursing degree in 1950 from the Malden Hospital School of Nursing. She moved to Marlborough after marrying where she raised her family. Due to the Covid-19 virus private funeral arrangements were held under the direction of the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com
) of Marlborough.