1/
Dorothy J. Evers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dot" J. (Cook) Evers, 92, died Thursday October 29. Beloved wife of 63 years of the late Herman "Leo" Evers. Loving mother of Robert (Staci), Gary, Mark (Louise), Cathleen (the late Eric) Johnson and Matthew (Bridget). Fond grandmother of Christopher (Nina), Robert Jr, the late Brian, Alison, Patrick and Conor. Beloved great grandmother of Grace, Sofia and Christopher. Dorothy was born in Somerville, the daughter of the late Eldridge and Margaret (Dolan) Cook. Dorothy is survived by her sister Ann (Gene) Parini of Leesburg, FL. She was predeceased by her brother Walter Cook, sister Marjorie Krea, sister June Collins and brother Richard Cook. Dorothy graduated from Woburn High School and received her nursing degree in 1950 from the Malden Hospital School of Nursing. She moved to Marlborough after marrying where she raised her family. Due to the Covid-19 virus private funeral arrangements were held under the direction of the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com) of Marlborough.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short & Rowe Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Short & Rowe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved