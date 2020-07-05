Dorothy J. Reid, 87, formerly of Marlborough and Framingham, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. For 63 years, she was the loving wife of Douglas S. Reid, Sr. who passed away in 2017. A devoted mother, she leaves behind, Doug Reid Jr. and his wife Cotty; Sue (Reid) Woundy and her husband Paul; Rich Reid and his wife Karen; Cindy (Reid) Dorsey; Dorey (Reid) Maioriello and her husband Len; and Betsy Reid, wife of predeceased son Bill. A cherished Nana, she also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A private funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Anne Church, 20 Boston Road, Southborough, MA followed by a private burial service. In lieu of flowers and in honor of her husband, donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or lustgarten.org/donate
. Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, Southborough. To leave words of condolence for the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com
