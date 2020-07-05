1/
Dorothy J. Reid
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy J. Reid, 87, formerly of Marlborough and Framingham, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. For 63 years, she was the loving wife of Douglas S. Reid, Sr. who passed away in 2017. A devoted mother, she leaves behind, Doug Reid Jr. and his wife Cotty; Sue (Reid) Woundy and her husband Paul; Rich Reid and his wife Karen; Cindy (Reid) Dorsey; Dorey (Reid) Maioriello and her husband Len; and Betsy Reid, wife of predeceased son Bill. A cherished Nana, she also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A private funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Anne Church, 20 Boston Road, Southborough, MA followed by a private burial service. In lieu of flowers and in honor of her husband, donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or lustgarten.org/donate. Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, Southborough. To leave words of condolence for the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
(508) 485-4111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morris Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved