|
|
Dorothy Marie (Curley) Barreira, 94, of Beverly, MA, formerly of Hudson, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, with her family by her side, after a period of declining health. She is reunited in Heaven, with her beloved husband of 68 years, Mario Joseph Barreira, who predeceased her in 2016. Dorothy was born in Medford, MA on November 27, 1924, one of seven children of the late Thomas J. and Lillian (Tierney) Curley. She was raised in Acton, MA, graduating from Acton High School in the Class of 1942. Following high school Dorothy went to work as a lab technician for Boston Dispensary and later as a medical technician for various Doctors in Hudson. She was also a top Regional Sales Agent for Sarah Coventry Jewelry. She married the love of her life, Mario Joseph Barreira, on May 15, 1948 and together they settled in Hudson, sharing many wonderful years together while raising their family. Throughout her life Dorothy remained devout to her Catholic faith and was a long-time member of Saint Michaels Parish in Hudson. She was also a member of the Womens Club, Emblem Club and the "Red Hats" of Hudson. She was a strong, hardworking and loving mother. Spending time with family and friends, caring for her children, grandchildren and home brought her the greatest joys in life, and she was the glue that kept everyone connected. She was well known in Hudson and Marlboro, having a spirited social life and frequently described as "the life of the party". Dorothy is survived by her children, Thomas Barreira and his wife Melody of Los Altos, CA, Dorothy Breault and her husband Norman "Chip" of North Hampton, NH, James Barreira and his wife Linda of Windham, NH, Linda Cleveland and her husband Douglas of Sudbury and Christine Barreira and her partner John Liptak of Marblehead. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren, Alexander Barreira, Allison Barreira, Joshua Breault and his wife Lesli, Zachary Breault and his partner Tanitra LaPierre, Steven Barreira and his wife Thy, Nicholas Barreira, Lindsay Cleveland; and her two great-grandchildren, Rowan and Elliana Breault; her sister, Theresa Morrill along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was also predeceased by five siblings, Kathleen Maguire, Madeline Bateson, Patricia Colleton, M. Gibbons Curley and Edmund Curley. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A funeral cortege will process from the funeral home to Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial; followed by interment in Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to: Saint Vincent De Paul, C/O Saint Michael's Parish, 20 High Street, Hudson, MA 01749.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 20, 2019