Dorothy M. Plourde

Dorothy M. Plourde Obituary
Dorothy Dottie M. Plourde, 91, died peacefully on July 14th, 2019. Dottie was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert J. Plourde in 2014. She leaves four children: Eddie Dana Mitton and his spouse Paul Church of Plymouth, MA; Cheri Bowker and her husband Peter of Hopkinton, MA; Sandra Aitken of Hopkinton, MA; Bonnie Farnsworth and her husband Tom of Leominster, MA, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dottie was an avid bridge player and Patriots fan. She loved being anywhere with her family, that she loved so dearly. Services are private and there are no calling hours. The Matarese Funeral Home, Ashland, is entrusted with the arrangements. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 17, 2019
