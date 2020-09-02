Dorothy Mathilda Tierney, 98, of Holliston, passed away at her home on Friday, August 28, 2020. Born in Waltham, she was the daughter of the late Sabina (Forde) and Abel Bourque. She was the wife of the late Thomas A. Tierney. Dorothys priorities in life were her family and her faith. She was a daily communicant at St. Marys Church of Holliston, was an accomplished homemaker, and an exceptional wife and mother. She showed her family how to live their lives with goodness and faith and passes on a legacy of love to them all. She is survived by seven children, Michael Tierney and his wife Diane, Thomas Tierney and his wife, Susan, Ann Marie OConnor and her husband, Thomas, Peggy Fox and her husband, Dennis, Mary Corcoran and her husband, Brian, Carol OConnell and her husband, Bill, and Maureen 'Molly' Kilburn and her husband Chris. She also leaves behind 23 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. A funeral mass was celebrated on Tuesday, September 1st at 11:00 a.m. at St. Marys Church of Holliston. Burial followed in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franklin Food Pantry, P.O. Box 116, Franklin, MA 02038 Franklinfoodpantry.org