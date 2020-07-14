Dorothy M. Waugh, 95, of Hudson and Marlborough, died April 17, 2020 at Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center in Northborough. She was the widow of Robert F. Waugh. Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of John and Eva Coughlin. Dorothy was a member of St. Michaels Parish and choir, and did volunteer work at Marlboro Hospital. She sang with the Sweet Adelines for 45 years, and worked for D. Francis Murphy Insurance Agency for 20 years. She is survived by her daughters Marilyn Klingler of Mesa, AZ and Kathleen Brule of Marlborough; and her sons Thomas Waugh of Portsmouth RI, Ronald Waugh of Northborough, and John Waugh of Boylston; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St. Hudson, MA; followed by interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Marlborough. Live Stream of the services can be viewed at https://www.stmikes.org/watch-mass-live
.