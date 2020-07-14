1/1
Dorothy M. Waugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Waugh, 95, of Hudson and Marlborough, died April 17, 2020 at Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center in Northborough. She was the widow of Robert F. Waugh. Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of John and Eva Coughlin. Dorothy was a member of St. Michaels Parish and choir, and did volunteer work at Marlboro Hospital. She sang with the Sweet Adelines for 45 years, and worked for D. Francis Murphy Insurance Agency for 20 years. She is survived by her daughters Marilyn Klingler of Mesa, AZ and Kathleen Brule of Marlborough; and her sons Thomas Waugh of Portsmouth RI, Ronald Waugh of Northborough, and John Waugh of Boylston; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St. Hudson, MA; followed by interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Marlborough. Live Stream of the services can be viewed at https://www.stmikes.org/watch-mass-live.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved