1/
Dorothy R. Bergner
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Robbins Bergner, 102, died September 14th in Tucson, AZ. She was born in Arlington, MA on February 21, 1918 to Raymond Lindley Robbins and Hilda Nelson Robbins. Dottie grew up in Arlington graduating from Arlington High School in 1937. She worked in the insurance industry most of her life, retiring from the Carlin Insurance Agency in Natick. In 1943 she married her love, George Arthur Bergner Jr. and had daughters Ellen (Dick OHare), of Palm Harbor, FL and Chris (Rick Treveloni) of Tucson, AZ. She is survived by both daughters as well as grandchildren; Torrey Nagle (Alisa), Josh Nagle (Carollyn), Sarah Cordaro (Philip) and Michael Treveloni (Paige Garty), 6 great-grandchilren and her sister, Alice Rogers. Dottie was predeceased by her husband, George in 1960. All of her life Dottie was an athlete! She played field hockey and tennis in high school. She met her husband, George, skiing and continued her love of sports; bowling and playing golf into her 90s! Her winning ability is renowned in the family, playing Scrabble, rummy and cards with us all. Oh, the memories she has given us! The Robbins family were original settlers on Deer Isle, Maine and it was a lifelong summer destination for family fun. A memorial celebration will be held there next summer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved