Dorothy Robbins Bergner, 102, died September 14th in Tucson, AZ. She was born in Arlington, MA on February 21, 1918 to Raymond Lindley Robbins and Hilda Nelson Robbins. Dottie grew up in Arlington graduating from Arlington High School in 1937. She worked in the insurance industry most of her life, retiring from the Carlin Insurance Agency in Natick. In 1943 she married her love, George Arthur Bergner Jr. and had daughters Ellen (Dick OHare), of Palm Harbor, FL and Chris (Rick Treveloni) of Tucson, AZ. She is survived by both daughters as well as grandchildren; Torrey Nagle (Alisa), Josh Nagle (Carollyn), Sarah Cordaro (Philip) and Michael Treveloni (Paige Garty), 6 great-grandchilren and her sister, Alice Rogers. Dottie was predeceased by her husband, George in 1960. All of her life Dottie was an athlete! She played field hockey and tennis in high school. She met her husband, George, skiing and continued her love of sports; bowling and playing golf into her 90s! Her winning ability is renowned in the family, playing Scrabble, rummy and cards with us all. Oh, the memories she has given us! The Robbins family were original settlers on Deer Isle, Maine and it was a lifelong summer destination for family fun. A memorial celebration will be held there next summer.



