Dorothy R. (Taddeo) Klein, 78, of Ashland formerly of Framingham and Southborough, died following a brief illness on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Michael & Palma (DeCesare) Taddeo. Dorothy was a kind, and caring woman. While she was raising her family she worked part time as a waitress to ensure her boys never went without. As the children grew older she enjoyed a lengthy career in Claims Support at Med Tac Corporation. in Newton. Dorothy never forgot a birthday, or Holiday. Often going without so that others wouldnt. She always knew how to make everyone feel special. In her retirement she filled her time with working at JC Pennys, and enjoying quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Dorothy is survived by her sons, Robert S. of Las Vegas, NV, and Michael D. & his wife Gail of Ashland, her grandchildren, Brianna L. of Eliot, ME, Joseph R. of Gunnison, CO, and Patrick M. of Ashland, her siblings, Rose Cosman, Ann Sauer, and John Taddeo. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and special friend Wendy Perry. Dorothy was preceded in death by her infant son, Tiny, and her brother Michael Taddeo. Family and friends will "honor and remember Dorothys life by gathering for a time of visitation in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Thursday morning May 23rd from 9:00 | 11:00 A.M. Her funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home. Interment in St. Tarcisius Cemetery, Framingham. For directions and messages of condolence, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary