Dorothy (Misener) Santella, 90 of Palm Coast, FL and formerly of Marlborough MA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Hilda (Cody) Misener and the wife of the late Andrew (Andy) Santella who she was married to for 62 years before his passing. Born and raised in Southborough, MA she attended St. Anns Academy and went on to work for Digital Equipment Corp. where she worked for many years until her retirement. From there she went on to work at Sears Department Stores where she was a cashier and greeted everyone with a smile. No one could go to the Solomon Pond Mall and not stop by to say hello to her which always made her day. She was a member of the former St. Ann Parish in Marlborough, MA where she was the President of the Holy Rosary Sodality, the Order of Saint Francis of Assisi and member of the church choir. She also was a volunteer for Our Fathers Table. Dorothy always enjoyed camping and spoke fondly of these memories with her family and friends. She loved spending time at the beach, knitting and bowling were her favorite pastimes. She was also an avid Red Sox fan. Dorothys favorite holiday was Christmas, she loved hosting Christmas parties with her family and friends. Dorothy is survived by her children AnneMarie Haynes and her husband Harry of Palm Coast, FL, and Robin Santella-Emond of Marlborough, MA. Her grandchildren Julie Kennerson of Palm Coast, FL, Christopher Monti and Brooke Emond of Marlborough, MA and Great Grandson Derek Kennerson of Palm Coast FL. She also leaves her sisters Margaret Bateman of Bellingham, MA, Bea Ginga of Southborough MA, Josephine Williams of Clinton MA, and sister in-law Joan Misener of Southborough, MA. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Catherine Kane of Marlborough, MA, Mary Dion of Marlborough, MA and John Misener of Southborough, MA. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic a funeral Mass and burial will be held at a later date and will be under the direction of Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., Marlborough, MA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in loving memory to the Marlborough Community Cupboard, 255 Main Street, Marlborough, MA 01752 or to the Marlborough Sons of Italy.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 8, 2020