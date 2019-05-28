|
|
Dorothy Anne (Glynn) Terhune, 91, of Florida and more recently of Kennebunk, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough following a long illness. She was born March 28, 1928 in Natick, MA to James and Marguerite Anne (Briant) Glynn. She is predeceased by her parents, a brother, James Martin Glynn, two sisters: Marge Oldfield and Alice (Honey) Hine. Dorothy leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Russell W. Terhune, two daughters: Lee Anne Pratt and husband Michael and Leslie A. Regh and partner Donald Mathieu, Jr. Dot was also fortunate to have a granddaughter, Jacqueline (Jackie) Anne Pratt and grandson Ethan Bryant Pratt. The gift of a great granddaughter in Jazzmeen (Jazzy) Burnell was hers. Steve Morin, stepson provided her with a step-daughter-in-law Pam Morin and triplets Catlin, Cory, and Chris Morin. A special place in her heart was held for her many nieces and nephews. In the 1940s, Dorothy crisscrossed the country with friends several times, looking for adventure. She worked several positions throughout her life, as a dental assistant, a switchboard operator for an insurance company, Ford Motor Company, and Prime Computer. After retirement she and Russ traveled, spent winters in Florida with many friends, and summers in Framingham, MA at her beloved home with family and friends. There was always room at the table for dinner for anyone who stopped by. Just add a little lettuce to the salad and scoot over was a saying of hers. Everyone who was fortunate enough to meet her was given love and kindness. She was loved and will be remembered as we experience life. A Celebration of Life will be held at LaCantina Italiana in Framingham, MA on June 1, 2019 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. for friends and family. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www. HopeMemorial.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 28, 2019