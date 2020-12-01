Douglas R. Lewis Jr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Scarborough, ME with his wife Adelaide and family members by his side. He was 90 years old. The son of Irish and Canadian immigrants, Doug was born to Hester OSullivan and DouglasLewis, Sr. on July 12, 1930 in Boston, MA. When Doug was 10 years old, the Lewis familymoved to the farming town of Sudbury, MA, where he graduated in 1948 from the Sudburyschools and spent most of his life until retirement. He joined the army in 1950 before his marriage to Adelaide, and was one of the soldiers whod lined Pennsylvania Avenue during Eisenhowers inauguration in 1953. He was Commander of the American Legion Post #191 in Sudbury for 2 years. After driving a truck for a few years, he started his own business that eventually became Lewis Transportation, Inc., employing family and friends, where he was fondly known to many as Horace. Prior to his retirement to Maine, Doug worked for the town of Sudbury for ten years as the Supervisor of town buildings. He was a lifetime member of the 4th degree, and past Grand Knight of the Fr. Hurley Council of the Knights of Columbus in Sudbury. He was a communicant and founding member of Our Lady of Fatima parish in Sudbury. Doug was a loving man, a good provider, a story teller and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, family and friends alike. Living by example, he taught his children to work hard, and if you always do right, youll never go wrong. He was immensely proud of his family and grateful to have been married to the "love of his life" for over 69 years. Doug was predeceased by his parents Hester Mary OSullivan & Douglas Ray Lewis, Sr., his Aunt Eileen Whitworth, his cousin Denis Whitworth and lifetime friend, Paul Griffin. Doug leaves behind his beloved wife Adelaide Lewis and his 13 children - Mary & Jesse Senore of Gray, ME, Michael & Patti Lewis of Chapel Hill, NC, Danny & Jessica Lewis of Westbrook, ME, John & Lisa Lewis of Chatham, NH, Joanne & Jack Kennedy of Portland, ME, Paul Lewis of Chatham, NH, Brian & Cindy Lewis of Sudbury, MA, Denis & Marie Lewis of Sudbury, MA, Andrew & Stephanie Lewis of Sudbury, MA, Martha & Robert Magdaleno of Stow, MA, Doug Lewis III of Weare, NH, Tom & Michele Lewis of New Braintree, MA and Maggie Quinlan of Bristol, ME. He also leaves 36 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, his sisters Sheila Boyce of Sudbury, MA, Hester & Bill Tinti of Salem, MA, his brother-in-law John Wilson of Sudbury, MA and many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth, ME - the service will be streamed online. At a later date, a funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima, Sudbury, MA, with a graveside burial at Wadsworth Cemetery. To share a memory of Douglas or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.athutchins.com
.