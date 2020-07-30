Douglas W. Stone, 56, died at home Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Otenti) Stone and three sons, Matthew D. Stone, Ryan M. Stone, and John D. Stone, all of Northbridge; two brothers, Dean Stone and his wife, Karyn, of Bellingham, and Brian Stone of Saratoga Springs, NY; two sisters, Linda McNeil, and her husband, Timothy, of Holliston, and Cynthia McLawhon and her husband, Greg, of Hickory, NC; and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Stone was born in Framingham, February 6, 1964, a son of David and Janet (Ross) Stone. He grew up in Holliston, and had lived in Northbridge 27 years. He graduated from Holliston High School in 1982, and he attended Fitchburg State College. He was a customer relations specialist at Alpha Analytical Lab in Westborough for 30 years, He was a fan of all Boston sports, college football and NASCAR, and he enjoyed playing golf. His greatest pleasure, however, was watching and supporting his three boys' activities as they grew up. Calling Hours for Douglas will be 6-8pm, Tuesday, August 4, in the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill Street, Whitinsville. Face coverings are required and social distancing protocols will be followed. Interment in St. Michael's Memory Garden in Holliston will be at a date to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to either the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA, 01701, or VNA Hospice, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA, 01608. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com
.