Dudley Redden, 88, of Shrewsbury, MA, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Monday, December 30, 2019. He is now reunited with his beloved wife of 62 years, Lois, who predeceased him in 2015. Dudley was born in Sowerby Bridge, England, on April 13, 1931. He was the son of the late Ernest and Hannah (Hudson) Redden. Dudley was married in 1952 to Lois M. (Antram) Redden and together they resided in Holliston, MA for many years. They later moved to Framingham, MA while also splitting their time in Naples, Florida. For the past several years Dudley resided at the Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Shrewsbury, MA. Dudley had a long career as a land surveyor for the US Army Corps of Engineers, before eventually retiring. Dudley was a former Holliston Kiwanis member and had many hobbies such as painting, crossword puzzles and gardening. Dudley is survived by his 4 children, Michael Redden and his wife Melanie of Laurel, MD, Lynn Furtado and her husband Michael of Shrewsbury, MA, Carole Redden and her partner Darrell Stamper of Lunenburg, MA and Jeffrey Redden and his wife Carol of Marlborough, MA. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. In addition to his beloved wife and parents he was also predeceased by his sister, Joyce Gates. A period of visitation will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central Street, Hudson, MA; immediately followed by a Celebration of His Life at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dudley Redden to: National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. https:// www.alz.org/nca/donate.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020