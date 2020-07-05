Duncan H. Jones, of Riverview, Fl, formerly of Arundel, ME, lost his battle with cancer on July 1, 2020. Duncan grew up in Natick, MA and graduated from Natick High School in 1961. He spent 4 years in the Navy with the Seabees and was a veteran of the Viet nam war. After the Navy, he joined the Carpenter's Union, Local 475. From 1974 to 1979 he was an Industrial Arts teacher and football coach at Natick High School. From 1984 to 1997 he was also an Instructor and Field Rep for the Carpenter's Union. From 1997 to 2000 he was a Council Rep for the Carpenter's Union. After retiring he moved from Marlboro, MA to Arundel, Me. He had a passion for photography and donated countless hours to Maine Special Olympics
events from 2008 to 2013. He loved exploring new places and traveled the world in search of new adventures. He is survived by his long-time companion, Judy Roy and her daughter Wendy Davidson, of Riverview, Fl and son, Stephen Roy & his wife Jessica of Somerville, MA, his son David Jones and wife Pauli of Everson, WA, his daughter, Amanda Griffin and her husband Matt of Garner, North Carolina, brothers Hallett (Scoop) Jones and wife Roberta of So Dartmouth, Ma, Andrew Jones and his wife Maureen of Mashpee, MA, and sisters Catherine (Cappy) Wheatley and her husband James of Clinton, AR, and Jessie Jones of Natick, MA. Also 6 grandchildren and 7 nieces and nephews. A younger sister, Martha Bolduc pre-deceased him. Duncan bids family and a number of close friends "good bye", while remembering many wonderful times. Private interment will be held at a future date. If desired Memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics
in the name of Duncan Jones at specialolympics.org/get-involved/donate
. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
.