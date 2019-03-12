Earl A. Posey Earl A. Posey FRAMINGHAM- Earl A. Posey, age 91, a longtime resident of Framingham, diedSunday, March 10, 2019 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. He was the devoted and loving husband of 64 years to Barbara (Brigham) Posey of Framingham who died in August 5, 2018. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late E. Adrian and Irene (Earl) Posey. He was a proud graduate of BMC Durfee High School, Fall River in 1946 and a graduate of University of Maryland in 1952. Earl was a proud World War II veteran of the US Army, Earl worked in the New Englands marine insurance industry for over 56 years. Working for Maurice Saval Insurance, International Marine Underwriters, One Beacon and Commercial Union. Earl was an officer of the Propeller Club of Boston and took special interest in New Englands nautical business activities. Earl was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He will be remembered for being a perfect gentleman and for his wit. He is survived by his children, Craig Posey and wife Nancy of Portland, ME, Joan Perron and husband Gary of Worcester; grand children Christopher P., Christopher R., John, Samantha & Heather; great-grandchildren, Rebekah, Avery, Jorja, Adrianna and Wesley. He is also survived by his sister Priscilla (Posey) Smith and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Irene (Posey) Millward. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral on Friday, March 15, 2019 10AM at Plymouth Church, 87 Edgell Rd., Framingham Centre. Burial will follow at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5-7Pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the Plymouth Church, 87 Edgell Rd., Framingham, MA 01701 or a charity of ones choice. Leave a message of condolence or sign the online guestbook, please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com . | Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary