Services
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
Prayer Service
Following Services
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
Earl E. Burgess, 95, a lifelong res- ident of Framingham, died Friday May 17, 2019. Earl was the son of the late Enoch and Bertha (Pike) Burgess. Like many of his era, Earl enlisted in the Army, and served his country proudly during WWII. Earl was the proud owner of Burgess and Son, a flooring company in the Framingham/Metrowest area for over 40 years. He was an avid gardener, and couldnt pass up the opportunity to dance. Earl is survived by his children, Bonnie Carey of Framingham, Edward Burgess of Southborough, and Wendy Bird and her husband Raymond of Johnston, RI, his grandchildren, Gregg, Jill, Scott, Stephen, Raymond, Christopher, and Janelle, 15 great grandchildren, his sister, Maxine Dias, and many nieces and nephews. Earl was predeceased by his son- in-law Ja- mes Carey, daughter-in-law, Janice Burgess, and his sisters, Dor- othy and Doris. Family and friends will honor and remember Earls life by gathering for a time of visitation in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Wednesday, May 22nd from 9 A.M. | 12 P.M. A prayer service will immediately follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Earls name to: New England Hospice, 190 Old Derby St. Suite 304, Hingham, MA 02043 For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 19, 2019
