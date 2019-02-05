|
Earl James Dickey, 92, of Ashland passed away Sat., Feb. 2nd, 2019 after a period of declining health. Born in Boston, he was the son of Raymond James and Margret (MacKenzie) Dickey. After his fathers death his mother remarried Percy Delaney. Earl grew up and was educated in Brighton. After graduation, Earl found employment at Brockway Smith Corp. for 41 years, as a union carpenter. He was even featured on This Old House. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War in the 5th Regional Combat Team receiving the rank of Sergeant First Class. After rehabilitation from war injuries, he married Patricia Ann (McLean) and settled in Ashland. They enjoyed several years of traveling the country before being blessed by their children, Thomas and Pamela. He was a member of the Middlesex Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons for over 65 years. He was the senior past Master of the lodge, holder of the Joseph Warren Medal, as well as a member of the Aleppo Shrine. He is survived by his children, Thomas Earl Dickey of Ashland, and Pamela Ann Williams of Worcester, and several nieces, nephews, brother and sister in-laws. He was pre deceased by his wife, brother Henry, sister Ethel, and several brother and sister in-laws. A funeral service will be held Thurs, Feb. 7th at 11:00am in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA followed by cremation. One calling hour will be held Thursday from 9:30-10:30am prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Framingham Masonic Angel Fund, 404 Concord St. Framingham, MA 01702 www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019