Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
View Map
Earle E. Pratt, passed away peacefully in the late evening of December 25th. 2019. He was pre-deceased by his wife Mary Jane Pratt, brother Al Pratt, and sisters Laura Small and Lorraine Cady. He leaves behind his son Bruce Pratt and wife Betty, his daughters, Debbie Patwin and husband Mark and Patricia Uhlman and husband Dennis. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Jackie Pratt and wife Melissa, Gregory Pratt and wife Crystal, Shawn Crane, Dennis Uhlman and wife Stacey. He was the proud great grandfather to 6 beautiful great grandchildren Mary Jane, Liam, Willa, Timmy, Jacob and Ruthie. He worked for 70 years as a barber until he retired at the age of 89. He was the owner of Earles Barber Shop in Saxonville and for the last 40 years worked at the Saxony Barber Shop. You may have heard of him as 'Earle the Barber', on the radio. He served in the Navy in the 40 & 39's on the USS Boxer. He was a lifetime member of the Woodville Rod & Gun. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman and was very proud of his accomplishments. His funeral service will be on Tuesday, December 31, at 10:00 A.M. in the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will be private. Calling hours at the funeral home are Monday, December 30, from 4 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605 www.westboroughfuneral home.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019
