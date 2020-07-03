Edgar R. May Jr. 93, formerly of Myrtle Beach, SC and Needham, passed away on June 29, 2020. Edgar was a loving and devoted individual and will be missed by many. Edgar proudly served his county in the Army and worked at Harvard University for over 40 years as a sheet metal mechanic. Devoted husband of Dorothy L (Waldon) May, with whom he recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in March. Beloved father of Laurel Hill of Marlborough, Russell May and his wife Lynea of Bow, NH, Bradley May and partner Jan Smith of Orleans. Grandfather of Erin Zuaro and her husband Larry of Leominster, Jacqueline Loomis and husband Matt of Sandwich, Brian May and wife Mia of Orinda, CA, Christopher Hill of Marlborough, Steven May of Grafton, Joshua May and husband Daigle of Wareham, Jeremy May of Allston, Emily May of Newburyport, Madeline May of Hampton NH, Ethan May of Londonderry, NH, and the late Jeffrey May, Great Grandfather to four. Brother of Judson May and wife Cay of Phoenix, Arizona, Carol Lathrop and husband Clifford of Sun City, Arizona, and the late Courtland May and Sally Towne. Son of the late Edgar R. May Sr. and Alice (Blossom) May. Donations may be made to: Michael Lisnow Respite Center, 112 W Main Street, Hopkinton, MA 01748 Services and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store