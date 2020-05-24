|
|
Edgar Van Buren, 104, died peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Carlyle House in Framingham after a month-long battle with COVID19. Edgar was born in Utica, NY on June 4, 1915, the son of the late David and Mary (Sexton) Van Buren. He was the oldest of five and was predeceased by brothers D. Nicholas in 1950, John Austin in 2011 and Peter A. in 2017 and by his sister Sr. Alma Marie, O.P. in 2015. He was married to Caroline (Barber) Van Buren, who passed away on February 9, 1985. He was also predeceased by his son Peter in 1995 and his daughter Margaret in 2013. He is survived by his sons Stephen and his wife Ann of Bolton, MA, William and his wife Julie of Venice, FL and Robert and his wife Helen of Federal Way, WA. He has 8 grandchildren: Scott and his wife Suzanne, Mark and his wife Tammy, Kristin Kelleher and her husband Patrick, Gina Brown and her husband Kenneth, David and his fiance Gina, Catherine Lankford and her husband Richard, Nicholas and Richard and his wife Heather. He also has 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. During World War II, Edgar was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy serving with the Seabees in the Pacific Theater. He was on Iwo Jima when the Marines raised the flag on Mount Suribachi. Edgar graduated from NYU in 1936 with a BS in Civil Engineering. Edgar spent his entire career in the construction industry, the last 30+ as a consulting engineer. Edgar enjoyed participating in sports. He was a Life Member of the Marlborough Country Club and played golf there until the age of 100. He was active in a bowling league into his late 80s and played senior ice hockey until his doctor ordered him to quit in his mid-70s.He also enjoyed canoeing and spending time with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family and friends. The Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA is in care of the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial please visit, www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com. To recognize the compassionate care he received, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to Carlyle House, 342 Winter Street, Framingham, MA 01702. Due to current restrictions, proper services will be delayed until a later date.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 24, 2020