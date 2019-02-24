Edith M. Marie DeAngelis of Ashland passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 one day shy of her 89th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. DeAngelis. Marie was born in Boston, the daughter of the late Charles F. and Edith L. (Connell) McGowan, grew up in Hyde Park, and lived her married life in Ashland, MA. Marie enjoyed her work as an administrative assistant and spent many years working for the Town of Ashland Recreation Department, Mindess Middle School and DeWolfe Realty. She is survived by three daughters, Claire A. McGurn and her husband J. Frank of Billerica, MA, Jeanne M. Wohlgamuth and her hus- band John of Powell, Ohio, and Mary Beth Gooch and her husband Carl of Framingham, MA, her brothers Donald McGowan of Manomet and Richard McGowan of NC. She was the proud grandmother to Dr. Julie M. Brooks Howard, Lisa C. McGurn, Dylan J. P. McGurn, Kayla M. Gooch, and Laura B. Gooch. She was preceded in death by her sister, Claire F. Nugent. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 27 at 9:00 a.m. in St. Cecilias Church 54 Esty St. Ashland, MA. Calling hours are Tuesday February 26 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland. www.mataresefuneral.com Published in MetroWest Daily News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary