Edith M. Edie Maguire, 82, died peacefully in the comfort and care of her family at her residence on Sunday, February 24, 2019 following a long and courageous struggle with COPD. She was born in Newton in May 5, 1936 the daughter of the late Attilio Proia and Adeline (Bianchi) Proia. Edie is survived by her loving and devoted son Charles F. Chuck Maguire, III and his wife Diane Maguire of Metamora, MI and her longtime companion and friend Michael J. McLaughlin of Wayland. Sister of Lillian Ferranti and her husband Del Ferranti of Maynard; Sonny Proia and his wife Alice Proia of Mattapoisett and Ethel Proia of Newton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the wife of the late Charles F. Maguire II who died on August 1, 1988. Edie has been a resident of Wayland for over 52 years and previously resided in Brighton. She spent her formative years in Newton and was a graduate of Our Ladys High School in Newton. In her earlier years, she was an administrative assistant for several attorneys and law firms within the local area. She retired after many years of dedicated service as an administrative assistant with Foreign Motors West in Natick. She enjoyed creating crafts especially her well known beautiful crafted paper floral arrangements that she shared with many of her family and friends. She enjoyed shopping, going to flea markets and her cat Molly. Edie enjoyed the time she spent with her son and his wife as well as with Michael and her close friends. Visitations will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am followed by a prayer service at 11:00 am at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte, 30), Wayland. Interment will follow in the Maguire family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. Her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Edies memory may be sent to a . For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome. com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019