Edith W. (Jestic) Remick, 89 of Marlborough died Monday, April 22, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Remick, to whom she was married for 51 years. Born in New York, New York, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Julia (Murphy) Jestic of New York and lived in Marlborough for 68 years. She worked on Main Street at the former Bruno Jewelry Store as the head clerk until she retired in the early 90s. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church of Marlborough. She was an avid sports enthusiast, specifically the New York Yankees. She enjoyed going to Hampton Beach, N.H., and hosting Labor Day cookouts at her home with her family and friends. Edith is survived by her three children Patricia E. McCarthy of West Boylston, Robert J. Remick Jr. and wife Denise of Wakefield, Carol A. Reynolds and husband Michael of Marlborough. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Monica, Patrick Kelley, Erin, MaryKate, Brian, Nicole, and Katelyn. As well as three great-grandchildren: Leigha, Zachary, and Aubree. She is predeceased her sister Helen Coppola, and two brothers Robert and Richard Jestic A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect Street, Marlborough. Burial will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Marlborough. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street in Marlborough. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Salvatore Padula Chapter 87, , P.O. Box 229, Marlboro, MA 01752.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019