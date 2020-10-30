Edmund A. LeBlanc, 91, died peacefully on October 22, 2020, at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. He was predeceased by his wife Marjorie E. LeBlanc who died in 1976 at the age of 48. He is survived by his daughter Cathy Glover and her husband William of Holliston, a son Richard and his wife Wendy of Thompson, CT, his daughter Lisa Bacchiocchi of Milford; nine grandchildren, Jennifer LeBlanc, Jonathan LeBlanc, Marjorie Cullen and her husband Joshua Cullen, Kailey Lima and her husband Davison Lima, Shailyn Bacchiocchi, Thomas Bacchiocchi, and was predeceased by Ronald J. Dupuis, III; two great-grandchildren, Camden LeBlanc and Violet Cullen; and many nephews and nieces. Mr. LeBlanc was predeceased by three brothers, William of Cochituate, George of Worcester, and Roland of Florida; three sisters, Corilda of Oxford, and Emma and Leona, both of Worcester. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Peter LeBlanc and Clara M. (Lafond) LeBlanc-Ferron. Mr. LeBlanc served in the United States Army at Ft. Monmouth in New Jersey as a motion picture photographer and owned a camera store in Worcester. He taught photography at the Worcester Museum of Natural History and won awards for his photography. Mr. LeBlanc later worked as a night manager at the Fonda del Corro in Framingham and a camera and appliance salesman at Sears in Natick for 48 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, photography, repairing things, watching the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins, and lobster dinners. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to his nurse Magda for her exceptional care and the staff at Carlyle House, as well as the staff at MetroWest Medical Center and Brigham and Womens Hospital, and his long - time cardiologist Aurobindo Chakraborty, M.D. A graveside service will be held privately in Wayland. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. John C. Bryant Funeral Home in Wayland is directing the arrangements.