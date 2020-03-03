|
|
Edmund "Ed" J. Purcell, Jr. died peacefully on February 28, 2020, he was born in Framingham, MA on June 6th, 1935. He was the loving son of the late Edmund and Maud (McLaughlin) Purcell. Ed was a retired Framingham Firefighter and Carpenter who enjoyed the outdoors. He was admired by his friends and family as a gentle soul with a big heart. Eds greatest joy came from spending time with those he loved. Ed was predeceased by his first wife Edna (Conlon) Purcell and his sons James E. and Edmund P. and his sister Dorothy. He is survived by his beloved wife Marie (Slattery) Purcell of Carlsbad, California; his sisters Mary Leary (Wellesley) and Alice Stone (Framingham); his children Catherine Hurley and her husband Brian (Arlington, VA), Carol Santucci and Sal (Holliston, MA), Donna Bulger and her husband Scott (Norfolk, MA), Daniel Purcell and his wife Jeanne (Leominster, MA); his step children Steven Zaniboni (San Diego, CA), Jim Zaniboni and his wife Lucy (Carlsbad, CA), and Cynthia DeLoach (Carlsbad, CA). He also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Family wishes to express their gratitude to the many caregivers for their compassion and love. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5 | 8 PM. His funeral service will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10 AM at Norton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St Stephen Cemetery, Framingham, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Eds love of hiking to the Belknap Range Trail Tenders, c/o Steve Kidder, 19 Cole St Laconia, NH 03246 or to the National , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guest book or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020