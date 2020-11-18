Edna A. (Morel) Chesna, 98, of Southborough and formerly of Marlborough, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at her daughters home in Southborough, where she had been living for the past 12 years. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Irene (Barett) Morel and wife of the late James Chesna who died in 2003. She was also predeceased by her 5 brothers and sisters. Edna enjoyed knitting, crocheting and baking and was especially known for her blueberry pies. She also loved to square dance and round dance with her husband James, to whom she was married for 61 years. She is survived by her daughter, Joanne McNally and her husband David of Southborough, her son, James Chesna and his wife Amanda of Hudson and her 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and her step great-great grandchild. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5:00PM | 7:00PM at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. A private burial will be held for Edna with her family. Donations may be made to Kindred Hospice, 130 Rumford Ave., Suite 211, Auburndale, MA 02466



