Edna A. Toska, 100, a longtime resident of Framingham, died peacefully Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Edna (Jeroma) Toczydlowski. A graduate of Framingham High School, Edna served her country in the Women's Army Corp. (WAC) during World War II earning the rank of corporal before her honorable discharge in 1946. She was employed as a medical secretary at Waltham State Hospital for more than 30 years before retirement. Edna volunteered as a driver for the Fish Program in Concord for many years and enjoyed line dancing. She is survived by a brother: Stanley Toczydlowski of Ashland, cousins: Lorraine Deal of Easton and Chris Deal of Randolph; nieces: Donna Zanchi of Medway and Linda Zanchi of Douglas. She was predeceased by siblings Tony Toczydlowski and Helen Zanchi and nephews: James Zanchi and Philip Zanchi. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 5 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen's Cemetery, Fenwick St., Framingham. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers. please consider a donation in Edna's name to: , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home of Framingham assisted with arrangements. (www.boylebrothers.com.)
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019