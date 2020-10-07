Edna L (Hirshberg) Glass of Sherborn (formerly of Natick) passed away on Oct 5th, 2020, two days before her 85th birthday. Edna worked as the first administrator of Temple Israel of Natick and worked there for 25 years. All the while she was a dedicated volunteer for the American Cancer Society
(ACS) and after retiring from the Temple, went on to work as the corporate major gifts associate. Edna enjoyed working at the Natick Senior Center and was the VP of Membership. She received multiple awards for her devoted service to the organizations for which she volunteered, among them she was the first woman to receive the Humanatarian of the Year Award at Temple Israel, with her husband Fred, the Man and Woman of the Year Award from the Council on Aging, a national Service Award from the American Cancer Society
for 24 years of Service. She was instrumental in the founding of the AstraZeneca Boston Hope Lodge
, ACSs home away from home for families of cancer patients. She organized the first Relay For Life
Event for ACS in Metro West, now in its 22nd year. Most important to Edna was her family. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Frederick, her children Lewis and his wife Wendy of Natick, Martin and his wife Karen of Suffield CT and Dr. Beth Gottlieb and her husband Dr. Marc Gottlieb of Great Neck NY, as well as 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was daughter of the late Louis and Annie Hirshberg and the dear sister of the late Rosedora Hirshberg, Claire Finstein, and Elaine Hirshberg. Due to COVID, services and burial will be private. In order to join the service on Thursday October 8 at 11:00am, please use the following link: www.tiofnatick.org
click on the link 'livestream' in the upper right hand corner of the web page then click on the foreward facing arrow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
for the Boston Hope Lodge
c/o Chris Thomas, American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Schlossberg Familys Chapel on the Hill 781 828-6990 www. SchlossbergChapel.com