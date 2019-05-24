|
|
Edna "Savta" Rabinovich, age 83, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the residence of her son, Oz Rabinovitz after an illness. She leaves two sons, Oz Rabinovitz and his wife Ann, of Framinhgam, and Adi Baharav of Netiv HaAsara, Israel; a daughter, Amira Rabinovich of BrorHayil, Israel, a sister; Malka Zahavi of Ashkelon, Israel, seven grandchildren and a great granddaughter. She was born in Transilvania and was a daughter of Anton and Hedva (Zahavi) Nussen. For a number of years she taught Hebrew at Solomon Schechter Day School and at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She was a political activist and had been appointed as a member of the Israeli Cabinet, the Knesset. She had been a longtime member of Temple Beth Am in Framingham. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 26th in Framingham Natick Hebrew Cemetery on Fairview Avenue in Natick under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. Memorial Observance will be held through Wednesday evening at the Rabinovitz residence. A Minyan Service will be held each evening at 7:30 PM. Memorial Contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice. www. milesfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 24, 2019