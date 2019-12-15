|
Edo E. Grandoni, 92, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019 following a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. A lifelong resident of Framingham, Edo was the eldest child of Virginio and Maria (Mei) Grandoni of Pesaro, Italy. After serving in the Army in Germany during World War II, Edo took a job at Dennison Mfg. in Framingham where he met his future bride Barbara (Spinazolla) Grandoni with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. He worked his way up the ladder at Dennison from shipping clerk to Export Manager and was a dedicated employee for 45 years. Edo is survived by his loving and devoted wife Barbara, his sister Ada Pinchook of Framingham, MA, his son Rick and his wife Diana of Beverly, his son Jerry of Ashland, his granddaughters Christina and her wife Gillian of Bradford MA, Diana of Portland ME, Maria of Fitchburg, WI and Alison of Boulder, CO. and many loving and devoted nephews and a niece. He was pre-deceased by his sister Jeanette Hinckley of Framingham. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham. His funeral service will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Norton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Tarcisius Cemetery, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to MA/NH Chapter, 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472 or the . To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guest book or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019