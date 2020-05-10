|
|
Edward A. Penniman, 83, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at CareOne in Concord, MA after a brief period of declining health. He is reunited with his beloved wife of 54 years, Maureen A (OLeary) Penniman, who predeceased him in 2015. Edward was born on April 17, 1937, in Maynard, Massachusetts. He graduated from Maynard High School and subsequently enlisted in the United States Army, honorably serving his nation during the Korean War. He settled in Hudson in 1962, where he resided for over 50 years. Edward had a long and successful career in Production at both General Radio Raytheon . Edward was a long-time devout member of Saint Michael Parish in Hudson. Throughout his life Edward was a diehard Boston Sports `fanatic and was always seen wearing either a Red Sox or Patriots hat. He also enjoyed spending his summers at his trailer in Wells, Maine. He will always be remembered for his continual good humor, always responding to questions of how his day was by answering 'fantastic'. Edward is survived by his three children, Susan M. Zochowski and her husband Robert of Temecula, CA, Donna M. Thomas and her husband Michael of New Braunfels, TX and his son Edward A. Penniman, Jr. of Stratford, Ct; his 2 grandchildren, Michael Thomas and Courtney Thomas and many nieces and Nephews. He was also predeceased by his brothers Franics Penniman, Leonard Penniman and William Penniman and his sister, Margie Boyce and Jessie. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, all services will be held privately. Edward will be interred at Forestvale Cemetery beside his beloved wife. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Michael Parish at a later time. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home is honored to be assisting with his arrangements.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020