|
|
Edward B. Ginnetti, 71, of East Falmouth, passed away at home on May 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving, devoted family. Eddie was born on February 16, 1948 in Framingham MA, son of the late Benjamin L. and Eunice M. (Gorman) Ginnetti. He attended St. Michaels School in Hudson MA, Assumption Prep School in Worcester MA and graduated from Hudson Catholic High School in 1965. Edward enlisted in the US Marine Corp in 1967 and served in Vietnam. He is a former US Postal employee. Edward survived a horrific car accident in January of 1988, leaving him dependent for his care. His devoted family has taken care of him at home for the past 30 years. Eddie has always loved music and was a very talented musician with the ability to play many instruments including the accordion, clarinet, harmonica, guitar and piano. Edward is survived by his brother, Paul J. Ginnetti, sister, JoAnne E. (Ginnetti) Wilson and partner Robert C. Dickey, and nieces, Kerri E. Cardeiro and Rachel L. McCabe (Gregory McCabe), all of East Falmouth; also his sister, Gail M. (Ginnetti) Powers, nephews, Timothy Dwyer and Johnathan Powers, niece, Julia Powers, great nephews, Tyler B. Hersey and Zachary R. Mello, and great niece Makenzie McCabe. He is also survived by his aunt Mary Sannicandro of Milford and many cousins. Edwards family would like to give a special thanks to his private caregiver, Eileen OReilly, for her outstanding care and devotion, and to his primary care doctor, Dr. David Tager, for his care and compassion. Visiting hours will be held from 9-10:45am on Friday, May 24th at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Falmouth. A funeral Mass will follow at 11am at St. Patrick Church, 511 Main Street, Falmouth. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:45pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Health Center of Cape Cod (www.chcofcapecod.org), or the Marine Corps League, Detachment 125, 25 Bog Berry Lane, Marstons Mills MA 02648. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 22, 2019