Edward Doucette of Milford, formerly of Halifax MA, passed suddenly on October 02, 2020 due to a hemorrhagic bleed. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Theresa Besozzi for 20 years. In addition to his wife Theresa, he is survived by his son Edward and daughter Donna, grandsons Christopher and Brian and great granddaughter Cheyenne all of Halifax. He was the former husband of Helen (Boultenhouse) Doucette who passed in March of this year. Born in Boston then moving to Braintree, he is the son of the late Edward and Irene (Servant) Doucette and brother of the late Janet (Doucette) Simon. Ed was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his country as a Radio Operator at a remote communications relay post keeping lines open for high military orders. Ed owned a Bed and Breakfast Inn located in West Dover, Vermont for several years. He always joked, 'Those were my Bob Newhart years'. He was an avid golfer and member of the Berlin C.C. He loved snorkeling in the Caribbean, was always working in the yard, doing home restorations or cooking. He would laugh that his biggest challenge was keeping his wife Theresa grounded. Ed will be deeply missed. He was always optimistic, looked on the bright side of everything, quick with a funny one-liner and believed in the good of all. Due to COVID-19 and his sincerity and wish not to spread the virus, arrangements will be private. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 7, 2020.
