Edward F. Pavia, 88, of South Dennis and Bradenton FL. and longtime resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Rosalie (Tredeau) Pavia. Eddie was born in Framingham to the late Anthony and Jennie ( DiEsso) Pavia. After serving in the US Army during the Korea War, he graduated from Northeastern University with a Bachelors degree in Science and later received his Masters degree in Education from Suffolk University. Eddie taught in the Framingham Public School system for 30 years, touching the lives of so many of his students. After teaching, Eddie worked as a property manager for Rosewood Development for 10 years where he put his natural talents to use because Eddie could fix anything! He retired with wife Rosalie to Cape Cod where he enjoyed boating and fishing, and Florida where he became an avid golfer at the age of 65. Which earned him 3 holes in one! In retirement in Florida, Eddie continued to work as a property manager for his condo association. Eddie was known for his kindness and sense of humor, always putting smiles on everyones face. Eddie leaves his sister Joanne Vangel of Maine and predeceased by his sister Theresa Plunkett, brother William Pavia, his sister Gloria Jean Pavia and Robert Pavia. He also leaves three daughters, Lisa, her husband Mark Verrochi of Hopkinton, MA, Beth Pavia of North Topsail Beach, NC, and Tara Pavia of Upton, MA and six grandchildren whom he adored; Nicholas and Jennifer Verrochi, Meghan and Brenna Maguire, and Emma and Anthony Lynch. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to his funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly Street, Framingham. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St, (corner of Union Avenue), Framingham, MA. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to in loving memory of Eddie. , Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. For online guestbook, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019