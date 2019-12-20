|
Edward Hartwell Smart, passed away December 10, 2019. Known to all as Dell, he was born in a small village in Belize in 1950. He spent his childhood building kites and also discovering his love for music. Seeking a better life for Dell and his 11 siblings, his parents emigrated to United States, finally settling in Los Angeles. Dell and seven of his brothers came together and formed Dell and the Sensations and went on to produce 20 albums. Along his journey he found love and had children: Melissa, Edward (DJ), Natalie, Shirley, Leslie and Courtney. As Dell Travel- ed across the country, he play- ed many different shows. It was at a show in Boston where he met Patricia Stewart from Boxborough. They began dating in 1985, and were married in 1990. With the start of this new adventure, Dell founded Smart Painting and formed a new band; Dell Smart and Exit/In. In 1992 he and Patricia welcomed a son Selah. In the following years he made many friends in the Acton-Boxborough area and was an active volunteer in the community and his church, helping those in need. In 2007 he was diagnosed with cancer and seemed to have beat it, but in 2018 his cancer returned. He put up a gallant fight but was unable to overcome this obstacle. During this difficult time, he always kept a positive attitude, always saying Im Great. On December 10th Dell passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family. He was 69 years young, leaving behind a loving family and the many friends he made over the years. He was one the happiest and most positive people anyone could have met. He will be missed but will live on through his love and especially his music. A celebration of Dells life will be held on December 22 at the UCC Fellowship Hall, 30 Middle Rd. in Boxborough. Memorial to begin at 3:00 | 6:00 PM. All are welcome. His memorial website is www.RememberDellSmart.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 20, 2019