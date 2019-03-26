|
Edward J. "Eddie" Doherty, 87, died Sunday March 24, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Florence and Edward Doherty. Eddie was the husband of the late Marjorie (McDonough) Doherty and the late Sharlene (Gillies Trundy) Doherty. He was married to Marjorie from 1957-1971 and to Sharlene from 1979-2008. Eddie was born in Woburn and to his last days, would take great delight in any Woburn sports victory over Winchester. He was a US Army veteran, serving from 1953-1955. A graduate of Northeastern University, he was employed as a civil engineer for over 34 years by Perini Corporation, working in the capacity of chief estimator and Vice President of the Eastern Heavy Division for his final 20 years. Eddie was a dedicated Boston sports fan and a Patriots season ticket holder from 1971-1981. No bandwagon fan was he. His most distinguishing characteristic was his often imitated, yet never replicated, laugh. He laughed long, loud and often and taught his family to do the same. Eddie loved a good time, a good story, and good company. He was beloved by his family, friends and by saints and sinners alike. He is survived by his sisters Bonnie McManus and Martha Burns, both of Woburn, and was predeceased by his sister Ann Marie Moore and his brother Daniel Doherty as well as his son Brian Trundy, his granddaughter Kelly Doherty and his son-in-law: Billy Kinney, whom he loved and treated like a son. He is also survived by his children: Victoria Trundy of Braintree, Bruce and Lisa Trundy of West Roxbury, Edward and Patti Doherty of Maynard, Bernard and Donna Doherty of Ashburnham, Mary Kinney of Franklin and Robert and Theresa Doherty of Natick; 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visiting hours are Thursday March 28 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral service will be held Friday March 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Kindly omit flowers. The family suggests a memorial donation be made to either the Natick/ Walpole VNA, Finance Office, PO Box 252, Walpole, MA. 02081 (nwvna.org) or to: the David B. Perini Quality of Life Clinic (tel: 855-320-2095), Perini_ [email protected] For further information, please visit www.boylebrothers.com.
