Edward N. Davis

Edward N Davis, 81, of Ashland, died on April 11, 2019 after a long battle with multiple illnesses. Born in Boston, MA to Charles Davis and Mildred (Keegan) Davis and raised in Framingham, he was a longtime resident of Ashland, MA. Ed was retired from Main St Wine and Spirits and Tapeler Tape Machines, both in Ashland, he was also the manager at The Yankee Pub Resta- urant in downtown Framingham and a long time dry cleaner. He is survived by his sons, Edward N Davis Jr of Uxbridge, Russell A Davis of Blackstone, granddaughter, Alayna J Davis of Milford, brothers, Charles Davis of Harrisville, RI, and Lawrence Davis of Ashland, sister, Dorothy Bassette of Agawam, close friend, Richard Giles, and many nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his bro- thers, Gerald Davis, Robert Davis, sisters, Barbara Peters, Roberta Giles, and Carol Noonan. Calling hours will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2-4PM at Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA 01721. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to VNA Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923 would be appreciated.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019
