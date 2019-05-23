It is with great sadness that the family of Edward Richard "Dick" Mott announces his passing after a brief illness, on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the age of 67. Dick was born on January 10, 1952 in Mineola, New York, the son of the late John and Mildred Mott. Dick attended grade school and high school on Long Island, New York. He was a member of the National Honor Society, lettered in baseball, soccer, and basketball, enjoyed golf, and was an avid expert skier. He moved to Massachusetts with his family in 1968, and enrolled at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire where he continued to star as a brilliant student and gifted athlete. Cornell University followed, where in his first year illness manifested itself, forcing him to withdraw, and so began a battle with mental illness that lasted nearly fifty years. He persevered through the diagnosis and treatments for schizophrenia but never lost the character of his youth. He was a voracious reader, a hard worker, and maintained an interest in current events. Dick will forever be remembered for his politeness and kindness to those around him. He will be missed by his brothers, John R. and his wife Laura Jennett of Ashland; and James J. and his wife Julie of Sherborn. There will be a private memorial service at Pine Hill Cemetery in Sherborn in June. Details will be posted on the website of Matarese Funeral Home of Ashland, www.mataresefuneral.com. Those who wish to make a donation in Dick's memory may do so to: Advocates, 1881 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA 01701. www.advocates.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary