|
|
Edward R. Rich of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Millis, MA passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice House, The Villages Florida on February 27th 2019 at the age of 75. Edward lived most of his life in Massachusetts, graduating from Wellesley High School in 1961 and Bentley College in 1972. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Edward was proud of his work as an accountant, including his 18 year tenure at Foot-Joy and later as Controller at Puma. In 1976 he married Elaine (Wheeler) Rich and embarked on his true passion, the creation of his family. He and Elaine adopted three children from Colombia, David E. Rich of Hong Kong, Michelle Arsenault of Uxbridge, and Jennifer Rich of Cambridge. To Edward, nothing was more important than family. Son of the late Walter and Ruth (McGuiness) Rich he was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. Edward was a friend to all, going out of his way to make anyone he interacted with smile. He was such a firm believer in family that he acted as such to people he felt did not have the strong connections he enjoyed, a trait he passed down to his children. He exemplified generosity of spirit and kindness, and is best remembered laughing. He was a proud member of Red Sox Nation, The Villages. He will be deeply missed by many. Edward leaves behind his wife Elaine Rich, son David Rich and his wife Carmen Leung, daughter Michelle Arsenault and her husband Jeff Arsenault, and daughter Jennifer Rich. He was the proud grandfather of Adele, Miguel, and Aiden. He also leaves behind his brother Walter Rich and his wife Judy of Natick, and his sister Nancie Rich and Ceacy Henderson of Colrain. His brothers Robert and Ralph predeceased him. Visiting hours will be from 4-8pm on Wednesday, March 6th at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home located at 90 Curve Street, Millis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Church in Millis at 10:30am on March 7. Edward wanted donations made to the Joslin Diabetes Center in lieu of flowers.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019