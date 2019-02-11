|
|
Edward Suzano passed away February 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Loving father of Yvonne "Bonnie" Delgado (Juan), and Donna Suzano Woods (the late Woody). Grandfather of Michelle and Matthew. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday 8:00-9:30 AM at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave. Phila., PA 19125 followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 AM at St. Michael's Church. Interment Holy Sep- ulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Massachusetts Alzheimers Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 11, 2019