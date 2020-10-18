Eileen Francis Lachapelle of Palm Harbor, FL passed away at her home on October 13th, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born on August 7th,1949 the first of 9 children born to the late Paul and Kay Wheeler. Eileen is survived by her husband Henry, daughter Elizabeth, son Christopher, son-in-law Robert "Jake", grandchildren Alex, Lindsey, Christopher, Joseph, Katheryn.Great-grandchildren Braylon, Ellie Rose, and Easton. She was preceded in death by her siblings Paul and Peggy Wheeler. She is survived by siblings, Peter, Cate, Patrick, Philip, Rose and Laura, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, brother and sister- in-laws. Born in Boston and raised in Framingham, MA. She worked at Continental/United Airlines for 25 years. Eileen was also a prominent Leader in Le Leche League. Eileen cherished her family and was happiest when spending time with them. Her life will be celebrated in a private family service in Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Massachusetts for extended family. Eileen requested remembrances in her name may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or The American Lung Association
.