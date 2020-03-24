Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Morse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen S. Morse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen S. Morse Obituary
Eileen Sherman Morse, 86, of Chestnut Hill and Delray Beach, Fl., passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020, four days short of her 87th birthday. She was the loving wife of the late James Morse to whom she was married 47 years. Devoted mother to David and Jennifer Morse and Julie and Robert Morse Cummins. She was the cherished AMA to her four grandchildren Joshua, Richard, Gabriella and William. Beloved sister of Lucille Sherman and the late Marshall and Richard Sherman. She loved cooking, reading, knitting and playing bridge and mahjong Services are private. There will be a Memorial ceremony at a date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to . www.michaeljfox.org/donate or 800-708-7644 Further details: Kronish Funeral Services | Boca Raton, Florida 561-717-2874 or [email protected]
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -