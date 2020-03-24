|
Eileen Sherman Morse, 86, of Chestnut Hill and Delray Beach, Fl., passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020, four days short of her 87th birthday. She was the loving wife of the late James Morse to whom she was married 47 years. Devoted mother to David and Jennifer Morse and Julie and Robert Morse Cummins. She was the cherished AMA to her four grandchildren Joshua, Richard, Gabriella and William. Beloved sister of Lucille Sherman and the late Marshall and Richard Sherman. She loved cooking, reading, knitting and playing bridge and mahjong Services are private. There will be a Memorial ceremony at a date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to . www.michaeljfox.org/donate or 800-708-7644 Further details: Kronish Funeral Services | Boca Raton, Florida 561-717-2874 or [email protected]
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020