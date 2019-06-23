Home

Elaine C. MacAdam

Elaine C. MacAdam, 72, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born the second of three daughters of Robert and E. Lenore (Lewis) Cullen in Framingham, MA. Elaine was a long time resident and a part of the noted "Framingham Heart Study". In 1984 she and her husband "Vic" purchased property in Bridgewater and began building the home they would spend the next 30 years of their lives in. Family members include her husband Victor MacAdam of Bridgewater, NH; a daughter, Nicole and her husband Chris Goudreau of Bristol, NH; two grandchildren: Hayleigh LeTourneau and Zachary Goudreau; one sister Barbara and her husband Edward Skroback of Alexandria, NH. She was predeceased by one sister, Joan Martin. A memorial mass with a celebration of life will be held later this summer. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 23, 2019
