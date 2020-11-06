1/1
Elaine C. Schicitano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine C. Schicitano (Hickey) of Natick, died peacefully, surrounded by her family and cherished dog Timber, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved wife of John T. Jack Schicitano and loving mother to John Louis and his girlfriend Devin DiNatale of Newton. Daughter of the late Frederick and Esther (Rice) Hickey of Wellesley, she is survived by her siblings; Carol (Robert) Studley of Provincetown, Janice (Edward) Pecoraro of Norwell, Paula (Robert) Gaudet of Natick, Kevin (Bonnie) Hickey of Stoughton, Patricia Hickey (Mark Gove) of Franklin, Thomas (Dale) Hickey of E. Sandwich, Frederick Hickey of Merrimack, NH and Michael Hickey (Erin McGee) of Millis as well as many nieces and nephews. A graduate of Wellesley High School, Elaine earned her bachelors degree in education from Framingham State University. She has worked in the acquisitions and tech services department of the Wellesley Free Library for over 40 years and will be greatly missed by her many library colleagues and friends. Visiting hours will be held Monday evening from 4-7PM in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St. Wellesley. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral Mass and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaines memory may be made to the Wellesley Free Library at https://www.wellesleyfreelibrary.org/donations. For online guestbook please visit https://burkefamilyfuneralhomes.com/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
(781) 235-1481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss at this or any other time. We will offer prayers for you and your family for understanding of loss at such an early time. Peace to you all! Angelo
Angelo W. Traniello, Sr. (Babson)
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved