Elaine E. (Eggenberger) Franzen, 92, of Groton, formerly of Framingham, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Rivercourt Residences, West Groton. Mrs. Franzen was born in Kearney, NJ, September 12, 1928, a daughter of Harold and Edna (Slater) Eggenberger and resided in Framingham for 50 years before moving to this area in 2005. Elaine had a long career as a medical secretary, bookkeeper and office manager in hospitals in New Jersey and Massachusetts, retiring after 30 years at Framingham Orthopedic Associates. She had been a Pink Lady at Framingham Union Hospital and for leisure was a crossword puzzle solver and jigsaw puzzle wiz and also enjoyed many hours with friends at the Groton Center playing Hand and Foot. Mrs. Franzen leaves two daughters and sons in law, Nancy and George Barringer of Groton, Barbara and Joseph Craig of Bend, Oregon; her brother, Robert Eggenberger of Adelaide, Australia; two grandchildren, George E. 'Ned' Barringer III of Winchester, Hayley Craig McKane of San Francisco, CA and a great grandchild, Walter J. McKane. She is predeceased by her husband, L. Ward Franzen in 1997 and her son Jay W. Franzen in 1966. Funeral Services will be held 10 AM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Andrew's Church, 7 Faulkner Street, Ayer. Prayers of committal will be 1:30pm Thursday, October 29 at Edgell Grove Cemetery, 53 Grove Street, Framingham. Memorial contributions may be made to Nashoba Nursing & Hospice Service, 3 Patterson Road, Shirley, MA 01464. The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at: www.andersonfuneral.com
.