|
|
Elaine F. (Daly) Keany of Natick and formerly of Jamaica Plain died on April 8, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Joseph Peter Keany for 39 and a half years. She is survived by her loving sister-in-law Peggie and brother-in-Law Kip Cutaia, her brother Jack Daly and his wife Joan of West Roxbury. She was the devoted aunt to Jay Daly, Richard Daly, Tina Rossi, Gregory Daly and the late Denise Daly. Elaine was a very loving and loyal daughter of the late John and Helen (Connolly) Daly, whom she cared for their entire lives. In addition to her family, she was an especially wonderful friend to the Myers and Barbadora families. Truly an unforgettable person whom had an interest in everything and was extremely caring to everyone. In her early years, Elaine graduated from Bentley College and had a career in accounting with the First National prior to pursuing other interests. She will be missed by the many people she touched throughout her life. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings, the funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers or donations, Peter asks that you please love and care for yourself and your families at this difficult time. To sign guestbook, www. everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020